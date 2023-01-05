Market data suggests positive returns on Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ), which is $1.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.80 after opening rate of $0.7299 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.7282 before closing at $0.75.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited shares are logging -99.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $186.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1721590 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) recorded performance in the market was 1.23%, having the revenues showcasing -69.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.42M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Technical breakdown of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ)

Raw Stochastic average of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.44%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.23%. The shares increased approximately by 3.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.63% during last recorded quarter.