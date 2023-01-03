Horizon Global Corporation (HZN): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN). It is currently valued at $1.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.4962, after setting-off with the price of $0.4316. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.3805 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.39.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Horizon Global Announces Agreement with First Brands Group. Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) (“Horizon Global”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, today announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with First Brands Group, LLC (“First Brands”), a global automotive parts manufacturer that serves the worldwide automotive aftermarket, pursuant to which First Brands will acquire Horizon Global (the “Transaction”). The terms of the Transaction include an all-cash tender offer, which upon successful closing will entitle each stockholder of Horizon Global’s common stock to receive cash consideration of $1.75 per share. You can read further details here

Horizon Global Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7300 on 01/03/23, with the lowest value was $1.7000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) full year performance was -95.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Horizon Global Corporation shares are logging -80.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 471.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $8.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3425037 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Horizon Global Corporation (HZN) recorded performance in the market was -95.13%, having the revenues showcasing -68.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.49M, as it employees total of 3800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Horizon Global Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0254, with a change in the price was noted +0.27. In a similar fashion, Horizon Global Corporation posted a movement of +18.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 80,551 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Horizon Global Corporation (HZN)

Raw Stochastic average of Horizon Global Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Horizon Global Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.24%, alongside a downfall of -95.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.39% during last recorded quarter.