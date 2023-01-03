Boiling and ready to burst as Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) last month performance was 22.06%

At the end of the latest market close, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) was valued at $1.26. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.6691 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.26. The stock current value is $1.66.Recently in News on December 14, 2022, Applied DNA Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. – Delivers 17% Revenue Growth Q/Q and 101% Y/Y -. You can read further details here

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.3500 on 08/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.6243 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) full year performance was -60.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares are logging -77.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.62 and $7.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 882139 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) recorded performance in the market was -58.71%, having the revenues showcasing 46.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 16.30M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Specialists analysis on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0307, with a change in the price was noted -3.31. In a similar fashion, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -66.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,391,432 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for APDN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Raw Stochastic average of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.32%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 134.46%, alongside a downfall of -60.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 46.90% during last recorded quarter.