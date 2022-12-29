A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), which is $0.36 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.41 after opening rate of $0.40 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.36 before closing at $0.43.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Future FinTech Announces that its Ohio Cryptocurrency Mining Farm is Operational as it Deploys the First Phase of Mining Machines. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a blockchain application technology developer and a fintech service provider, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FTFT SuperComputing Inc. (“FTFT SuperComputing”), has completed the first construction phase of the build-out of its cryptocurrency mining farm in northwest Ohio. Following testing procedures, on October 24, 2022, the first batch Antminer S19 series mining machines were successfully put into operation. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4900 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.3300 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/22.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was -74.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -79.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $1.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 806943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was -72.90%, having the revenues showcasing -23.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.80M, as it employees total of 71 workers.

Analysts verdict on Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4443, with a change in the price was noted -0.16. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of -30.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 186,099 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Future FinTech Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.65%, alongside a downfall of -74.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -28.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.64% during last recorded quarter.