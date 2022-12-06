Here is what you need to look for: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is priced at $2.45 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.26 and reached a high price of $2.5766, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.15. The stock touched a low price of $2.16.Recently in News on November 30, 2022, D-Wave to Bring Together Quantum Computing Industry Leaders at Qubits 2023 Conference, Live in Miami. This year’s “Complexity to Clarity” theme aims to help businesses accelerate quantum adoption and realize near-term business impact. You can read further details here

D-Wave Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) full year performance was -75.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares are logging -81.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.05 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 506882 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) recorded performance in the market was -75.05%, having the revenues showcasing -56.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 298.56M, as it employees total of 190 workers.

Analysts verdict on D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Wave Quantum Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of D-Wave Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of D-Wave Quantum Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.20%, alongside a downfall of -75.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.48% during last recorded quarter.