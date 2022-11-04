RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE). It is currently valued at $1.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.05, after setting-off with the price of $2.02. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.97.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2800 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $0.8200 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) full year performance was 39.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -24.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $2.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 553397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) recorded performance in the market was 70.30%, having the revenues showcasing 22.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.57M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3504, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of +83.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 102,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAVE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.99%, alongside a boost of 39.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.86% during last recorded quarter.