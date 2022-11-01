Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) was valued at $4.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.41 while reaching the peak value of $4.4699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.36. The stock current value is $4.38.

Yamana Gold Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.40 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $3.84 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/22.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) full year performance was 10.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yamana Gold Inc. shares are logging -31.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.70 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9785916 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) recorded performance in the market was 3.79%, having the revenues showcasing -8.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.29B, as it employees total of 5858 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Yamana Gold Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.70, with a change in the price was noted -1.19. In a similar fashion, Yamana Gold Inc. posted a movement of -21.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,795,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUY is recording 0.20 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical breakdown of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Raw Stochastic average of Yamana Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yamana Gold Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.36%, alongside a boost of 10.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.37% during last recorded quarter.