Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), which is $39.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $45.32 after opening rate of $44.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $44.51 before closing at $45.14.Recently in News on October 23, 2022, Yum China Announces Primary Listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Inclusion in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced the effectiveness of the Company’s voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”). Yum China is now a dual-primary-listed company on the HKEX in Hong Kong and the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) in the United States. The Company’s common stock listed on the two exchanges will continue to be fully fungible. Also effective today, the Company’s common stock traded on HKEX are now included in both Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect. You can read further details here

Yum China Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.39 on 03/02/22, with the lowest value was $33.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/14/22.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) full year performance was -25.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yum China Holdings Inc. shares are logging -35.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.55 and $60.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3032513 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) recorded performance in the market was -9.43%, having the revenues showcasing 0.31% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.02B, as it employees total of 147000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.90, with a change in the price was noted -5.06. In a similar fashion, Yum China Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -11.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,614,560 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YUMC is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Yum China Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Yum China Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.31%, alongside a downfall of -25.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 0.31% during last recorded quarter.