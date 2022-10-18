Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

At the end of the latest market close, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) was valued at $3.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.46 while reaching the peak value of $3.485 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.395. The stock current value is $3.42.Recently in News on October 5, 2022, Kinross to announce Q3 results on November 9, 2022. Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:. You can read further details here

Kinross Gold Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.34 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) full year performance was -44.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kinross Gold Corporation shares are logging -52.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $7.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14348838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) recorded performance in the market was -41.14%, having the revenues showcasing 4.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.70B, as it employees total of 8970 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.65, with a change in the price was noted -1.20. In a similar fashion, Kinross Gold Corporation posted a movement of -25.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,584,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KGC is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Kinross Gold Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.84%, alongside a downfall of -44.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.27% during last recorded quarter.