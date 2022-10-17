Gear up for the change! Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has hit the volume of 7720976

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is priced at $2.51 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.64 and reached a high price of $2.6599, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.61. The stock touched a low price of $2.47.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million. Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the “Company” or “Copper Mountain”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) (“Harmony”) to sell its wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia for total consideration of up to US$230 million (the “Transaction”). You can read further details here

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.50 on 03/08/22, with the lowest value was $1.93 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) full year performance was -35.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares are logging -54.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.93 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7720976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) recorded performance in the market was -38.93%, having the revenues showcasing -16.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 38459 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.00, with a change in the price was noted -1.16. In a similar fashion, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited posted a movement of -31.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,902,159 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HMY is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Technical breakdown of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.36%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -38.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.93%, alongside a downfall of -35.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.89% during last recorded quarter.