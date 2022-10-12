Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) was down 0.00%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND). It is currently valued at $4.80. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.965, after setting-off with the price of $4.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.74 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.80.Recently in News on October 6, 2022, Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Sales and Revenue in Third Quarter 2022. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 22,600 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $38.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022, both representing a record for the Company (15,514 attributable gold equivalent ounces and $27.6 million in revenue for the comparable period in 2021). Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the three month period was $7.3 million resulting in cash operating margins1 of approximately $1,383 per attributable gold equivalent ounce1 ($3.7 million and $1,541 per attributable gold equivalent ounce for the comparable period in 2021, respectively). You can read further details here

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.18 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $4.74 for the same time period, recorded on 10/12/22.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) full year performance was -19.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares are logging -47.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.74 and $9.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047825 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) recorded performance in the market was -22.58%, having the revenues showcasing -16.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 918.88M.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.96, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. posted a movement of -26.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,155,113 in trading volumes.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.26%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Sandstorm Gold Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.25%, alongside a downfall of -19.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.52% during last recorded quarter.