Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) market price of $2.58 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) was valued at $2.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.82 while reaching the peak value of $3.0022 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.57. The stock current value is $2.58.Recently in News on October 11, 2022, Gatos Silver Reports Record Quarterly Production for the Third Quarter of 2022, Increases Production Guidance and Lowers Cost Guidance for 2022. Silver production up 59% in Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021. You can read further details here

Gatos Silver Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.70 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $2.20 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) full year performance was -75.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gatos Silver Inc. shares are logging -82.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.20 and $14.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 950799 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) recorded performance in the market was -75.14%, having the revenues showcasing -16.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 178.37M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

The Analysts eye on Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gatos Silver Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.12, with a change in the price was noted -0.36. In a similar fashion, Gatos Silver Inc. posted a movement of -12.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 617,401 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gatos Silver Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.33%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.35%.

Considering, the past performance of Gatos Silver Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.42%, alongside a downfall of -75.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by -11.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.23% during last recorded quarter.