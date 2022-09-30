This is to seal it as Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) shares are up 33.31% from its 52-week low

At the end of the latest market close, Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) was valued at $0.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.46 while reaching the peak value of $0.48 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.45. The stock current value is $0.48.Recently in News on September 29, 2022, GALIANO GOLD COMPLETES ESAASE METALLURGICAL TEST WORK – POSITIVE RESULTS PAVE THE WAY TO REINSTATE MINERAL RESERVES AT THE ASANKO GOLD MINE. Galiano Gold Inc. (“Galiano” or the “Company”) (TSX: GAU) (NYSE American: GAU) is pleased to provide results from independent metallurgical test work conducted on the Esaase deposit at the Asanko Gold Mine (“AGM”), located in Ghana, West Africa. The AGM is a 50:50 joint venture (“JV”) with Gold Fields Ltd (JSE, NYSE: GFI), with the JV managed and operated by Galiano. You can read further details here

Galiano Gold Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8000 on 01/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.3600 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) full year performance was -31.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Galiano Gold Inc. shares are logging -46.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $0.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU) recorded performance in the market was -31.42%, having the revenues showcasing 19.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 117.04M, as it employees total of 516 workers.

Analysts verdict on Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4341, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Galiano Gold Inc. posted a movement of +6.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 328,108 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Galiano Gold Inc. (GAU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Galiano Gold Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.68%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Galiano Gold Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.69%, alongside a downfall of -31.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.38% during last recorded quarter.