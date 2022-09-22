Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Quarterly Performance is -1.99%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) was valued at $86.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $86.56 while reaching the peak value of $87.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $81.49. The stock current value is $81.55.Recently in News on September 21, 2022, TOMORROW: Leaders, Activists and Artists to Gather in Atlanta for State of Women Forum. In partnership with Live Nation Women, the State of Women Forum will feature activists in conversations about the issues motivating women and people of all marginalized genders in Georgia and around the country this election. You can read further details here

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $126.79 on 02/25/22, with the lowest value was $79.50 for the same time period, recorded on 07/13/22.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) full year performance was -4.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -36.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $79.50 and $127.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2235487 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) recorded performance in the market was -31.87%, having the revenues showcasing -1.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.75B, as it employees total of 10200 workers.

The Analysts eye on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 90.75, with a change in the price was noted -26.37. In a similar fashion, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -24.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,793,488 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Raw Stochastic average of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -30.88%, alongside a downfall of -4.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by -10.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.99% during last recorded quarter.