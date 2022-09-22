Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ). It is currently valued at $51.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $54.37, after setting-off with the price of $54.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $51.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $53.21.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – August 4, 2022) – Canadian Natural’s (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Tim McKay, commented on the Company’s second quarter 2022 results, “Our world class asset base is strategically balanced across commodity types so we can be flexible and capture opportunities throughout the commodity price cycle to maximize value for our shareholders. A substantial portion of our unique and diverse asset base consists of long life low decline assets which have significant, low risk, high value reserves that require lower maintenance capital than most other reserves, making Canadian Natural a truly robust and resilient energy company. You can read further details here

Canadian Natural Resources Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.60 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $42.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/22.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) full year performance was 62.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are logging -25.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.28 and $69.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2215388 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) recorded performance in the market was 24.93%, having the revenues showcasing 1.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.46B, as it employees total of 9735 workers.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 56.54, with a change in the price was noted -10.94. In a similar fashion, Canadian Natural Resources Limited posted a movement of -17.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,860,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNQ is recording 0.36 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Canadian Natural Resources Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.50%, alongside a boost of 62.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.41% during last recorded quarter.