American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.63%: What to Expect?

Let's start up with the current stock price of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), which is $98.57 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $101.12 after opening rate of $100.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $98.55 before closing at $99.76.

American Electric Power Company Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $105.60 on 09/12/22, with the lowest value was $84.20 for the same time period, recorded on 02/17/22.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) full year performance was 18.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Electric Power Company Inc. shares are logging -6.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.22 and $105.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2845052 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) recorded performance in the market was 10.79%, having the revenues showcasing 9.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.55B, as it employees total of 16688 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.85, with a change in the price was noted -3.86. In a similar fashion, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted a movement of -3.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,649,739 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEP is recording 1.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.10%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.49%, alongside a boost of 18.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.15% during last recorded quarter.