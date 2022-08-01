First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

At the end of the latest market close, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) was valued at $0.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.156 while reaching the peak value of $0.156 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.1458. The stock current value is $0.15.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, First Wave BioPharma, Inc. Announces Private Placement. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with several institutional accredited investors for the issuance and sale of (i) an aggregate of 150 shares of its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, stated value $1,000 per share, (ii) 150 shares of its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock, stated value $1,000 per share, and (iii) Series D Warrants to purchase up to 2,000,000 shares of its common stock in a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $300,000, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The shares of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock are convertible into an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company and the shares of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock are convertible into an aggregate of 1,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company, in each case, at a conversion price of $0.15 per share. The Series D Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 per share, are exercisable commencing upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Split described below, and will expire five years from the initial exercise date. You can read further details here

First Wave BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6746 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1345 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

The 2022 Gold Portfolio [FREE]



The new gold bull market is here. Since bottoming in August of 2018, gold has soared past $1,700 per ounce... $1,800 per ounce... And recently hit a new all-time high north $2,000 per ounce. As the economy continues to run abysmal, this could be the best moment in decades to own gold stocks. The bad news is there's still a TON of junk out there...



That's why we laid out The 2022 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Get your free portfolio today before it's too late. . Sponsored

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) full year performance was -97.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Wave BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -98.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $8.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2900717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) recorded performance in the market was -89.82%, having the revenues showcasing -77.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.70M, as it employees total of 17 workers.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Wave BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5255, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, First Wave BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -86.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,342,108 in trading volumes.

First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of First Wave BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.99%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.11%.

If we look into the earlier routines of First Wave BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.74%, alongside a downfall of -97.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -12.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -77.02% during last recorded quarter.