Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is priced at $0.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.38 and reached a high price of $0.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.37. The stock touched a low price of $0.3658.Recently in News on June 7, 2022, TC Biopharm Announces Closing of $4 Million Underwritten Public Offering. TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC Biopharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer indications, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each ADS representing one ordinary share of the Company, at a public offering price of $0.40 per ADS, for aggregate gross proceeds of $4 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million ADSs at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares are logging -89.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 198079 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) recorded performance in the market was -82.41%, having the revenues showcasing -73.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before.

Analysts verdict on TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.47%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.41%. The shares -4.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -43.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -73.92% during last recorded quarter.