Why is Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) up 0.10% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS). It is currently valued at $9.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.14, after setting-off with the price of $6.80. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $6.89.Recently in News on June 8, 2022, Alpha Tau Announces FDA Approval of IDE to Initiate Multi-Center Pivotal Study of Alpha DaRT™ in Recurrent Cutaneous SCC. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: DRTS and DRTSW), (“Alpha Tau” or the “Company”), the developer of the innovative alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT™, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conditionally approved the Company’s Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application to initiate its multi-center pivotal study for the treatment of recurrent cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) using the Alpha DaRT. You can read further details here

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) full year performance was 0.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. shares are logging -53.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.68 and $20.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2197626 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) recorded performance in the market was -1.63%, having the revenues showcasing -18.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 461.36M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRTS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.63%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.13%, alongside a boost of 0.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 16.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 86.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.14% during last recorded quarter.