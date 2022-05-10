NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Quarterly Performance is -51.08%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO). It is currently valued at $0.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.62, after setting-off with the price of $0.5995. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.4407 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.61.Recently in News on May 6, 2022, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expands Management Team with the Appointment of Matthew Bardin, PharmD, BCPS as Senior Vice President Operations. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment, effective April 30, 2022 of Matthew Bardin, PharmD, BCPS as Senior Vice President, Operations. Reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Gil Price, M.D., Dr. Bardin will be responsible for day to day operations, with a focus on clinical development. You can read further details here

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7800 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.4407 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) full year performance was -84.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -92.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and -10.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $6.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 681038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) recorded performance in the market was -61.73%, having the revenues showcasing -51.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.32M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9794, with a change in the price was noted -0.93. In a similar fashion, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -66.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 467,200 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRBO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -61.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.65%, alongside a downfall of -84.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -47.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.08% during last recorded quarter.