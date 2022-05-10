Here is why ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.47%

At the end of the latest market close, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) was valued at $6.51. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.38 while reaching the peak value of $6.42 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.19. The stock current value is $6.19.Recently in News on April 28, 2022, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2022. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) (“We”, “ASEH”, or the “Company”), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and test services (ATM) and electronic manufacturing services (EMS), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$144,391 million for 1Q22, up by 21% year-over-year and down by 17% sequentially (or up by 27% year-over-year and down by 13% sequentially on pro forma basis). Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$12,907 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$30,916 million in 4Q21 (or up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$7,981 million in 1Q21 and down from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$14,459 million in 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$3.01 (or US$0.216 per ADS), compared to NT$1.97 for 1Q21 and NT$7.20 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.85 for 1Q21 and NT$3.37 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis). Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.92 (or US$0.210 per ADS), compared to NT$1.92 for 1Q21 and NT$6.99 for 4Q21 (or NT$1.80 for 1Q21 and NT$3.21 for 4Q21 on pro forma basis). You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.15 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $6.19 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was -20.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -35.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and -0.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.20 and $9.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8759726 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was -20.74%, having the revenues showcasing -13.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.92B, as it employees total of 104471 workers.

The Analysts eye on ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.21, with a change in the price was noted -1.08. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -14.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,052,506 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical rundown of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.41%.

Considering, the past performance of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.62%, alongside a downfall of -20.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.06% during last recorded quarter.