Boiling and ready to burst as TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) last month performance was -33.22%

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is priced at $0.28 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 24, 2022, TD Holdings, Inc. Awarded as One of the 2021 Top 30 Industrial Internet Listed Companies in China Under the Leadership of CEO Ms. Renmei Ouyang. TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China, today announced that it was awarded as one of the 2021 Top 30 Industrial Internet Listed Companies in China in the Industrial Internet CEO Sanya Summit and Venture Capital Carnival (the “Event”). Ms. Renmei Ouyang, the Company’s CEO, was awarded the 2021 Outstanding CEO of China Industrial Internet in the Event. You can read further details here

TD Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5200 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2062 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) full year performance was -89.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TD Holdings Inc. shares are logging -89.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1004717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) recorded performance in the market was -33.22%, having the revenues showcasing -60.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.72M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5340, with a change in the price was noted -0.52. In a similar fashion, TD Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -65.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,309,680 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GLG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of TD Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.15%.

If we look into the earlier routines of TD Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -64.00%, alongside a downfall of -89.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -60.54% during last recorded quarter.