Continental Resources Inc. (CLR): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) was valued at $49.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $46.69 while reaching the peak value of $46.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $43.89. The stock current value is $45.45.Recently in News on November 9, 2021, Continental Resources Announces Pricing of Offering of $800 Million Senior Notes Due 2026 and $800 Million Senior Notes Due 2032. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (“Continental” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its private placement of $800 million of 2.268% senior notes due 2026 and $800 million of 2.875% senior notes due 2032. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price in the recently announced acquisition from Pioneer Natural Resources Company (the “Pioneer Acquisition”), to pay the fees and expenses associated with this offering and, if the Pioneer Acquisition is not consummated, for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of certain indebtedness. You can read further details here

Continental Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.48 on 10/11/21, with the lowest value was $16.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) full year performance was 158.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Continental Resources Inc. shares are logging -18.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.95 and $55.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1599179 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) recorded performance in the market was 178.83%, having the revenues showcasing 18.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.41B, as it employees total of 1201 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 18 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.36, with a change in the price was noted +8.71. In a similar fashion, Continental Resources Inc. posted a movement of +23.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,725,081 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLR is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.69.

Technical breakdown of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Raw Stochastic average of Continental Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.04%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.45%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Continental Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 178.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.55%, alongside a boost of 158.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.27% during last recorded quarter.