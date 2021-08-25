Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME), which is $3.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.7199 after opening rate of $2.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.86 before closing at $2.84.Recently in News on July 26, 2021, Zhangmen Education Inc. Provides Update on PRC Regulatory Policy. Zhangmen Education Inc. (“Zhangmen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, noted that the General Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council jointly issued a set of guidelines on July 24, 2021, aiming to ease the burden of excessive homework and after-school tutoring for students receiving compulsory education (the “Guidelines”). The Guidelines, among other things, require that all institutions offering after-school tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education be registered as non-profit organizations, obtain approval from the relevant regulatory authorities, and comply with various operational requirements with respect to class hours, faculty qualifications, tuition standards, advertising and others. In addition, the Guidelines prohibit all such tutoring businesses from raising funds through stock exchange listings or other capital-related activities. Foreign investments in school curriculum-based tutoring institutions through variable interest entity (VIE) arrangements, mergers and acquisitions or otherwise are also prohibited. Listed companies are banned from raising capital through equity offerings to invest in businesses offering tutoring on academic subjects in compulsory education. The Guidelines require that all businesses that have already violated these rules take corrective measures as appropriate. The Guidelines also provide that institutions offering after-school tutoring on high school curriculum, which is not part of compulsory education, shall also take into consideration of the Guidelines when conducting activities. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zhangmen Education Inc. shares are logging -83.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.75 and $20.52.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 982842 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) recorded performance in the market was -80.16%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 525.85M, as it employees total of 18522 workers.

Specialists analysis on Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zhangmen Education Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME)

Raw Stochastic average of Zhangmen Education Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.16%. The shares increased approximately by 5.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.12% in the period of the last 30 days.