Time to Buy Beat-Down RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is priced at $38.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.55 and reached a high price of $19.095, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.57. The stock touched a low price of $18.49.

Recently in News on June 14, 2021, RAPT Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Results from Phase 1b Trial of RPT193 Monotherapy in Atopic Dermatitis. • Improvements demonstrated in all key exploratory efficacy endpoints – percent change in EASI, EASI-50, vIGA and pruritis NRS – at four weeks following once-daily oral treatment with RPT193• Further improvement in percent change in EASI, EASI-50 and vIGA observed with RPT193 two weeks after end of treatment• RPT193 was well tolerated with no serious adverse events• RAPT plans to advance RPT193 to Phase 2b clinical trial in atopic dermatitis• Management to host webcast conference call today at 8:30 a.m. ET . You can read further details here

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.23 on 06/14/21, with the lowest value was $14.89 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) full year performance was -12.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -8.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.63 and $41.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9878937 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) recorded performance in the market was -5.97%, having the revenues showcasing -16.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.41M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the RAPT Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.66, with a change in the price was noted +14.82. In a similar fashion, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +70.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 191,731 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAPT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.12%, alongside a downfall of -12.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.42% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.69% during last recorded quarter.