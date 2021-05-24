Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) market price of $1.04 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) was valued at $0.97. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.955 while reaching the peak value of $1.04 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.93. The stock current value is $1.04.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Memorandum of Understanding with Movie Planet LLC and Youa Group to Launch Joint Development of Non-Fungible Token (NFT) for Film Databases. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) on April 23 through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China Entertainment Co., Ltd., Movie Planet LLC (hereinafter referred to as “Movie Planet”), and a South Korea-based company, Youa Group (hereinafter referred to as “Youa Group”). Pursuant to the MOU and subject to definitive agreements, the three parties will aim to jointly develop a NFT application for the Hollywood Film Festival and International Film Festival databases. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 160.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -61.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 234.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3408974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 47.73%, having the revenues showcasing 14.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.30M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0276, with a change in the price was noted +0.2800. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +36.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,029,562 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.05%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.78%, alongside a boost of 160.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.04% during last recorded quarter.