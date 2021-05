CureVac N.V. (CVAC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -3.59%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CureVac N.V. (CVAC), which is $105.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $108.50 after opening rate of $105.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $100.00 before closing at $100.40.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, CureVac Swiss AG Initiates Rolling Submission Process for mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, with Swissmedic. Rolling submission to accelerate time to marketing authorization of CVnCoV in Switzerland. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CureVac N.V. shares are logging -30.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.15 and $151.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1334982 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) recorded performance in the market was 30.49%, having the revenues showcasing -16.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.47B, as it employees total of 500 workers.

Analysts verdict on CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the CureVac N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 99.73, with a change in the price was noted -15.27. In a similar fashion, CureVac N.V. posted a movement of -12.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 921,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CVAC is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of CureVac N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.92%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of CureVac N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.49%. The shares increased approximately by -11.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.23% during last recorded quarter.