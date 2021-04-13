ConocoPhillips (COP) Quarterly Performance is 13.78%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ConocoPhillips (COP) was valued at $51.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.75 while reaching the peak value of $52.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $50.82. The stock current value is $50.86.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, ConocoPhillips Provides Preliminary First-Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Update; Reaffirms Full-Year 2021 Capital of $5.5 Billion and Production of 1.5 Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent per Day; Provides Additional 2021 Guidance. ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today provided information regarding preliminary first-quarter 2021 operational and financial updates as well as certain full-year 2021 guidance items. The information discussed herein reflects the combined company following the close of the Concho transaction in January. Final first-quarter results will be reported on May 4. You can read further details here

ConocoPhillips had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.14 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $39.18 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ConocoPhillips (COP) full year performance was 46.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ConocoPhillips shares are logging -16.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.53 and $61.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8560133 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ConocoPhillips (COP) recorded performance in the market was 27.18%, having the revenues showcasing 13.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.78B, as it employees total of 9700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ConocoPhillips (COP)

During the last month, 21 analysts gave the ConocoPhillips a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.87, with a change in the price was noted +15.50. In a similar fashion, ConocoPhillips posted a movement of +43.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,439,430 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COP is recording 0.51 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

Technical breakdown of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Raw Stochastic average of ConocoPhillips in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ConocoPhillips, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.15%, alongside a boost of 46.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.78% during last recorded quarter.