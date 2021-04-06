Do The9 Limited (NCTY) beta value of 1.29 signposts another twist?

The9 Limited (NCTY) is priced at $30.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.85 and reached a high price of $33.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.00. The stock touched a low price of $30.04.

Recently in News on March 31, 2021, The9 Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $125.0 Million Bought Deal Offering of American Depositary Shares. The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) (“The9”), an established Internet company, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Maxim Group LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 3,765,100 American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) of the Company, and warrants to purchase 2,823,825 ADSs, at a price of $33.20 per ADS and accompanying warrant, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The warrants offered in this offering has a term of three years and are exercisable by the holder at $36.00 per ADS at any time after the date of issuance. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $125.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. You can read further details here

The9 Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $89.20 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The9 Limited (NCTY) full year performance was 626.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The9 Limited shares are logging -65.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1387.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.04 and $89.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2979690 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The9 Limited (NCTY) recorded performance in the market was 757.06%, having the revenues showcasing 757.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 328.58M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

The Analysts eye on The9 Limited (NCTY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the The9 Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.57, with a change in the price was noted +28.01. In a similar fashion, The9 Limited posted a movement of +1,202.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,692,048 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of The9 Limited (NCTY)

Raw Stochastic average of The9 Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.31%.

Considering, the past performance of The9 Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 757.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 870.88%, alongside a boost of 626.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 757.06% during last recorded quarter.