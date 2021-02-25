Here is why Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.25%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD). It is currently valued at $24.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.70, after setting-off with the price of $23.99. Company’s stock value dipped to $23.19 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $23.26.

Recently in News on February 24, 2021, Launch of $2.65 billion Green Bond Offering. Ardagh Group (“Ardagh”) (NYSE:ARD) announces that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (“AMP” or the “Company”) has today, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Metal Packaging Finance USA LLC, launched a bond financing of approximately $2.65 billion equivalent, through the issue of (i) $600 million US Dollar Senior Secured Notes due 2028, (ii) $550 million equivalent Euro Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (iii) $1,000 million Senior Notes due 2029 and (iv) $500 million equivalent Euro Senior Notes due 2029, (collectively the “Notes”). You can read further details here

Ardagh Group S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.40 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $16.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) full year performance was 27.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardagh Group S.A. shares are logging -1.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.20 and $24.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 141492 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD) recorded performance in the market was 35.15%, having the revenues showcasing 29.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.40B, as it employees total of 16300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardagh Group S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.37, with a change in the price was noted +9.93. In a similar fashion, Ardagh Group S.A. posted a movement of +70.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 96,811 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ardagh Group S.A. (ARD)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Group S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardagh Group S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.42%, alongside a boost of 27.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 29.51% during last recorded quarter.