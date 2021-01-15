Gear up for the change! American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) has hit the volume of 3729963

Let’s start up with the current stock price of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), which is $214.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $217.24 after opening rate of $217.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $214.41 before closing at $216.46.

Recently in News on January 13, 2021, American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with Telefónica, S.A. (“Telefónica”), under which it will acquire Telxius Towers, comprising approximately 31,000 existing communications sites in Germany, Spain, Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina. The total consideration for the transaction is approximately €7.7 billion (approximately $9.4 billion at current foreign exchange rates), subject to customary closing adjustments. In addition, American Tower expects to spend approximately $500 million to construct a committed pipeline of approximately 3,300 new sites in Germany and Brazil through 2025. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

American Tower Corporation (REIT) had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $226.21 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $210.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/21.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) full year performance was -8.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Tower Corporation (REIT) shares are logging -21.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $174.32 and $272.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3729963 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) recorded performance in the market was -4.22%, having the revenues showcasing -9.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 93.48B, as it employees total of 5454 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the American Tower Corporation (REIT) a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 235.18, with a change in the price was noted -34.35. In a similar fashion, American Tower Corporation (REIT) posted a movement of -13.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,088,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMT is recording 6.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.43.

Technical breakdown of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

Raw Stochastic average of American Tower Corporation (REIT) in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.13%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Tower Corporation (REIT), several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.50%, alongside a downfall of -8.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.15% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.86% during last recorded quarter.