Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) market price of $2.69 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) is priced at $2.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.90 and reached a high price of $2.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.15. The stock touched a low price of $2.66.

Recently in News on January 12, 2021, Theratechnologies Announces US$40 Million Bought-deal Public Offering of Units. Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) ), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of Canadian underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 14,546,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$40,001,500 (equivalent to approximately C$51,081,915) (the “Offering”) at a price of US$2.75 per Unit (equivalent to approximately C$3.51 per Unit). You can read further details here

Theratechnologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.25 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $2.39 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) full year performance was -6.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Theratechnologies Inc. shares are logging -17.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.33 and $3.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1386353 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) recorded performance in the market was 7.60%, having the revenues showcasing 14.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 207.17M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Theratechnologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.33, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Theratechnologies Inc. posted a movement of -7.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 130,382 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Theratechnologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Theratechnologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.27%, alongside a downfall of -6.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.47% during last recorded quarter.