Time to Buy Beat-Down Celanese Corporation (CE) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Celanese Corporation (CE). It is currently valued at $131.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $131.85, after setting-off with the price of $127.30. Company’s stock value dipped to $127.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $125.93.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Celanese to Hold Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on January 29, 2021. Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results on Friday, January 29, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. This call will be available by webcast at https://investors.celanese.com or by phone:. You can read further details here

Celanese Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $131.85 on 01/05/21, with the lowest value was $125.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celanese Corporation (CE) full year performance was 11.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celanese Corporation shares are logging -4.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $52.70 and $138.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1791576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celanese Corporation (CE) recorded performance in the market was 1.28%, having the revenues showcasing 18.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.34B, as it employees total of 7714 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celanese Corporation (CE)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Celanese Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 117.99, with a change in the price was noted +29.60. In a similar fashion, Celanese Corporation posted a movement of +29.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 795,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CE is recording 1.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.25.

Technical rundown of Celanese Corporation (CE)

Raw Stochastic average of Celanese Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Celanese Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 49.56%, alongside a boost of 11.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.88% during last recorded quarter.