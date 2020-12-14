Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $6.66

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD). It is currently valued at $19.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $20.10, after setting-off with the price of $18.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.91 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.55.

Recently in News on November 18, 2020, Chindata Group Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (“Chindata Group” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares are logging -0.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.12 and $19.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3373697 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) recorded performance in the market was 21.93%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.77B, as it employees total of 765 workers.

The Analysts eye on Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Chindata Group Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CD is recording 1.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.21.

Technical rundown of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Raw Stochastic average of Chindata Group Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Chindata Group Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.93%. The shares increased approximately by 9.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.00% in the period of the last 30 days.