Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) market price of $29.77 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) is priced at $29.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.20 and reached a high price of $30.2455, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $28.34. The stock touched a low price of $28.00.

Recently in News on November 25, 2020, Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) (“Atea”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -18.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $24.15 and $36.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1213221 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) recorded performance in the market was -1.88%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.25B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Analysts verdict on Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.76%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.88%. The shares increased approximately by 1.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.38% in the period of the last 30 days.