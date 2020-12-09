Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Tata Motors Limited (TTM) was up 0.96%

At the end of the latest market close, Tata Motors Limited (TTM) was valued at $12.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.43 while reaching the peak value of $12.55 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.37. The stock current value is $12.57.

Recently in News on June 15, 2020, Tata Motors Ltd. to Host Earnings Call. Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on June 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Tata Motors Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.03 on 01/15/20, with the lowest value was $3.92 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) full year performance was 10.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tata Motors Limited shares are logging -10.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.92 and $14.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1094514 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tata Motors Limited (TTM) recorded performance in the market was -3.71%, having the revenues showcasing 28.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.96B, as it employees total of 78906 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Tata Motors Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.42, with a change in the price was noted +5.44. In a similar fashion, Tata Motors Limited posted a movement of +76.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,668,706 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Raw Stochastic average of Tata Motors Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.89%.

Considering, the past performance of Tata Motors Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.68%, alongside a boost of 10.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.75% during last recorded quarter.