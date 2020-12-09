Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Redfin Corporation (RDFN) was up 4.86%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Redfin Corporation (RDFN). It is currently valued at $55.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $55.10, after setting-off with the price of $52.64. Company’s stock value dipped to $52.64 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $52.51.

Recently in News on December 8, 2020, RedfinNow Launches in Seattle and San Francisco Metro Areas. Redfin is the first iBuyer to bring its convenient and safe home-selling option to Seattle and Bay Area homeowners. You can read further details here

Redfin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $56.31 on 10/14/20, with the lowest value was $9.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) full year performance was 165.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Redfin Corporation shares are logging -2.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 471.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.63 and $56.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1142134 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Redfin Corporation (RDFN) recorded performance in the market was 160.45%, having the revenues showcasing 14.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.62B, as it employees total of 3377 workers.

Analysts verdict on Redfin Corporation (RDFN)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Redfin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.46, with a change in the price was noted +16.28. In a similar fashion, Redfin Corporation posted a movement of +41.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,435,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RDFN is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Redfin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Redfin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 160.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 62.04%, alongside a boost of 165.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 22.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.59% during last recorded quarter.