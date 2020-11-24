Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) market price of $0.53 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) was valued at $0.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.46 while reaching the peak value of $0.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.44. The stock current value is $0.53.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, Solitario Presents at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Mining Conference. Solitario Zinc Corp. (“Solitario”) (NYSE American:XPL) (TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Virtual Mining Conference, November 30th through December 1st. President and CEO, Chris Herald will host one on one meetings during the event and will deliver an online presentation and corporate update on Monday, November 30th at 2:00pm EST. View webcast and replay here. For more information on the H.C Wainwright Virtual Mining Conference please visit https: You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

Solitario Zinc Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8799 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.1320 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) full year performance was 92.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Solitario Zinc Corp. shares are logging -39.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $0.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1948932 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) recorded performance in the market was 76.61%, having the revenues showcasing 63.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.59M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Solitario Zinc Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4072, with a change in the price was noted +0.2055. In a similar fashion, Solitario Zinc Corp. posted a movement of +63.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 889,243 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XPL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL)

Raw Stochastic average of Solitario Zinc Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 75.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Solitario Zinc Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 76.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.90%, alongside a boost of 92.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 63.48% during last recorded quarter.