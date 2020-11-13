Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Altria Group Inc. (MO) was down -0.65%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Altria Group Inc. (MO). It is currently valued at $39.50. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $39.66, after setting-off with the price of $39.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $38.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $39.76.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Altria Announces Conversion of Its Non-Voting Shares in JUUL; Does Not Intend to Exercise Governance Rights Pending FTC Litigation Outcome. Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE:MO) announces today that it has elected to convert its non-voting shares in JUUL Labs, Inc. to voting shares, pursuant to its December 2018 investment in JUUL. Altria does not currently intend to exercise its additional governance rights obtained upon conversion, including the right to elect directors to JUUL’s board, or to vote its JUUL shares other than as a passive investor, pending the outcome of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) litigation. You can read further details here

Altria Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.78 on 01/15/20, with the lowest value was $30.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) full year performance was -15.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altria Group Inc. shares are logging -23.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.95 and $51.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7811727 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altria Group Inc. (MO) recorded performance in the market was -20.86%, having the revenues showcasing -7.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 73.49B, as it employees total of 7300 workers.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Altria Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 40.60, with a change in the price was noted -0.84. In a similar fashion, Altria Group Inc. posted a movement of -2.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,847,744 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MO is recording 9.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 8.84.

Altria Group Inc. (MO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Altria Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -20.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.95%, alongside a downfall of -15.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.15% during last recorded quarter.