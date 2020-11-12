Why is Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) down -31.10% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG). It is currently valued at $2.06. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.09, after setting-off with the price of $2.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.8701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.89.

Recently in News on November 11, 2020, Super League Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results. Super League Gaming (Super League or the Company) (NASDAQ: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment directly to everyday gamers around the world, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Super League Gaming Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.50 on 05/13/20, with the lowest value was $1.30 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) full year performance was -31.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Super League Gaming Inc. shares are logging -68.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.30 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1693888 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) recorded performance in the market was -12.71%, having the revenues showcasing -16.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 31.37M, as it employees total of 55 workers.

Specialists analysis on Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Super League Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.11, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Super League Gaming Inc. posted a movement of -16.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 525,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLGG is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Trends and Technical analysis: Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)

Raw Stochastic average of Super League Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.92%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.63%, alongside a downfall of -31.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.26% during last recorded quarter.