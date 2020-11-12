Time to Buy Beat-Down Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) was valued at $73.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $73.04 while reaching the peak value of $74.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $71.25. The stock current value is $74.76.

Recently in News on November 5, 2020, Planet Fitness, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results. Today, Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 . You can read further details here

Planet Fitness Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $88.77 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) full year performance was 6.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Planet Fitness Inc. shares are logging -15.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 214.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $88.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2553970 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) recorded performance in the market was 0.11%, having the revenues showcasing 32.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.41B, as it employees total of 1464 workers.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the Planet Fitness Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 60.25, with a change in the price was noted +10.85. In a similar fashion, Planet Fitness Inc. posted a movement of +16.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,774,861 in trading volumes.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Planet Fitness Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.37%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.43%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Planet Fitness Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 46.56%, alongside a boost of 6.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.39% during last recorded quarter.