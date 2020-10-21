Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Urban One Inc. (UONE) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Urban One Inc. (UONE), which is $5.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.29 after opening rate of $4.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.9201 before closing at $4.95.

Recently in News on October 19, 2020, Urban One, Inc. Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation. Urban One, Inc. (“Urban One” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today announced that eligible holders of its 7.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 75040PAS7 and U74935AF1, ISINs US75040PAS74 and USU74935AF19) (the “Existing Notes”) had validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) $347.0 million aggregate principal amount, representing 99.15% of the outstanding principal amount, of the Existing Notes. The results are based on (i) early tenders in the private offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all Existing Notes held by eligible holders for new 8.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 to be issued by the Company (the “New Notes”) and (ii) early delivery of consents in the related consent solicitations (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and together with the Exchange Offer, the “Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Existing Notes (the “Existing Notes Indenture”), that would eliminate substantially all of the restrictive covenants and certain of the default provisions contained in the Existing Notes Indenture, and to enter into a new intercreditor agreement among the Company, the trustee for the New Notes, the trustee for the Existing Notes, the collateral agent for the New Notes and the collateral agent for the Existing Notes (collectively, the “Proposed Amendments”). You can read further details here

Urban One Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.16 on 06/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.95 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/20.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) full year performance was 193.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Urban One Inc. shares are logging -90.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 450.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.95 and $54.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1161975 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Urban One Inc. (UONE) recorded performance in the market was 158.30%, having the revenues showcasing -64.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.19M, as it employees total of 999 workers.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Urban One Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.44, with a change in the price was noted +3.91. In a similar fashion, Urban One Inc. posted a movement of +298.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,393,026 in trading volumes.

Urban One Inc. (UONE): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Urban One Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 38.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Urban One Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 158.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 314.29%, alongside a boost of 193.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -0.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -64.20% during last recorded quarter.