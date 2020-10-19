Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Quarterly Performance is 2.65%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $0.87. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.00, after setting-off with the price of $0.98. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.92.

Recently in News on October 9, 2020, Camber Energy, Inc. Provides Update on Planned Merger With Viking Energy Group, Inc. and Addresses Unusual Trading Volume. HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) today announced that Camber, together with Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCQB:VKIN) (“Viking”), who, as previously disclosed, are parties to the pending merger transaction, are currently working to finalize an amendment to Camber’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, which Camber plans to file early next week, to respond to customary Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) comments which Camber received on such filing. Once Camber has cleared comments from the SEC on the Form S-4, the parties plan to promptly move forward with setting the record dates for their special meetings to seek stockholder approvals for the merger and other items set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus included in the Form S-4 (“Joint Proxy”). You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1000 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.4558 for the same time period, recorded on 09/11/20.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -84.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -86.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $6.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2243094 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -51.90%, having the revenues showcasing 2.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.79M.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9401, with a change in the price was noted -0.4175. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -32.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,498,844 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -51.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.59%, alongside a downfall of -84.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.65% during last recorded quarter.