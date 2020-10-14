Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) was down -2.19%

At the end of the latest market close, Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) was valued at $0.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.52 while reaching the peak value of $0.54 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.50. The stock current value is $0.52.

Recently in News on October 13, 2020, LTC ACO Receives Positive Reconciliation and Settlement Under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). LTC ACO, the first long-term care sponsored Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) in the United States and a subsidiary of Genesis HealthCare (Genesis) (NYSE:GEN), recently received a positive reconciliation and settlement under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (“MSSP”) for the 2019 performance year and as a result, generated shared savings for the second consecutive year. You can read further details here

Genesis Healthcare Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8595 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/20.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) full year performance was -60.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares are logging -71.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $1.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5799781 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) recorded performance in the market was -68.14%, having the revenues showcasing -30.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 87.41M, as it employees total of 55000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genesis Healthcare Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7392, with a change in the price was noted -0.2475. In a similar fashion, Genesis Healthcare Inc. posted a movement of -32.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,189,402 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Genesis Healthcare Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.73%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genesis Healthcare Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -37.43%, alongside a downfall of -60.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.07% during last recorded quarter.