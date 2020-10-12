Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close JFrog Ltd. (FROG) was up 0.86%

For the readers interested in the stock health of JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It is currently valued at $74.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $76.8499, after setting-off with the price of $73.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $72.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $73.37.

Recently in News on September 29, 2020, JFrog Keeps Leaping Forward, Adding Micheline Nijmeh as Chief Marketing Officer. The DevOps company prepares for next stage of growth by extending its leadership in the Continuous Software Release Management (CSRM) market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, JFrog Ltd. shares are logging -18.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $60.00 and $90.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1145717 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) recorded performance in the market was 14.22%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.51B, as it employees total of 590 workers.

Analysts verdict on JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the JFrog Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of JFrog Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.22%. The shares -2.31% in the 7-day charts.