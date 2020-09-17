CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) market price of $11.20 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) was valued at $10.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.69 while reaching the peak value of $11.3693 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.53. The stock current value is $11.20.

Recently in News on September 8, 2020, CNX Resources Corporation Announces Pricing of $200 Million of Senior Notes. CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) (“CNX”) today announced the pricing of $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “New Notes”) at a price of 103.5% of par with an effetive yield of 6.34%. The New Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture, dated March 14, 2019 (the “Indenture”), pursuant to which CNX previously issued $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2027 (the “Initial Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 22, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The New Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX’s wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility and have identical terms as the Initial Notes, other than the issue date, and the New Notes and the Initial Notes will be treated as a single class of securities under the Indenture. You can read further details here

CNX Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.19 on 04/21/20, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/20.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) full year performance was 30.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CNX Resources Corporation shares are logging -21.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $14.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4417082 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) recorded performance in the market was 26.55%, having the revenues showcasing 5.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.08B, as it employees total of 467 workers.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the CNX Resources Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.15, with a change in the price was noted -0.30. In a similar fashion, CNX Resources Corporation posted a movement of -2.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,511,785 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CNX is recording 0.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.68.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CNX Resources Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.60%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CNX Resources Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.88%, alongside a boost of 30.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.36% during last recorded quarter.