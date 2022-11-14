What Boosted Tivic Health (TIVC) Stock During Extended Trading?

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASD: TIVC), a commercial-phase health technology firm, increased 7.23% to $1.78 in after-hours trading hours on Friday, just before the release of its quarterly results.

How will TIVC make its financials available?

Today, Tivic Health (TIVC) will provide financial information for the third quarter of 2022. At 1:30 PM PT/ 4:30 PM ET, Tivic Health will conduct a conference call and webcast to present the findings.

TIVC signed a contract:

In addition, TIVC has a contract with Buffalo, New York-based Microart Services Inc. The contract calls for TIVC to produce a number of the company’s existing and upcoming product parts and sub-assemblies on a non-exclusive basis.

Tivic Health anticipates that its new collaboration with Microart will drastically lower the expenses of producing and transporting its products. TIVC made an attempt to keep the benefits of manufacturing in North America while securing very advantageous prices and boosting scalability.

TIVC bringing bioelectronic medicine to HTLH:

With ClearUP, an FDA-approved and clinically-proven device that uses low-level electrical stimulation to treat sinus pain and congestion from allergies, colds, and flu, TIVC is also bringing bioelectronic medicine to HTLH. The TIVC display is located at booth #1158-33 in the UCSF Health Hub Pavilion. HLTH is held at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas from November 13–16.

A formal agreement was announced last month by Tivic Health to buy the Reliefband line of anti-nausea products and essentially all associated assets from Reliefband Technologies, LLC. For the treatment of nausea and vomiting, Reliefband provides wearable, FDA-approved electronic therapies. Its wide range of devices is available both over-the-counter and on prescription.

Clinical Studies at TIVC:

Tivic Health (TIVC) has launched a clinical study to examine the platform’s extensibility as a specialized pain treatment after functional endoscopic sinus surgery and a potentially fresh opioid substitute for post-operative care. A pioneer in medical and scientific training, the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is collaborating on this 60-person double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled trial. Postoperative pain and opiate usage throughout the research period is clinical measures for TIVCs in this study.