5 Hot Pre-Market Movers Stocks to Watch Today

Investors and traders usually benefit from Pre-Market Movers as they provide a preview of future market movements. Traders can trade pre-market movers using electronic communication networks (ECNs) or alternative trading systems (ATSs). Wide bid-ask spreads are common among Pre-Market Movers due to limited liquidity and volume. Many retail brokers offer pre-market movers, but their order types are limited.

Take a look at these five pre-market movers.

Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) has advanced 40.19% at $0.2923 in pre-market trading hours on the last check Wednesday. The stock of ENSC gained 13.01% to complete the last trading session at $0.21. The price range of the company’s shares was between $0.178 and $0.2095. It traded 4.59 million shares, which was above its daily average of 1.41 million shares over 100 days. ENSC’s shares have dropped by -12.03% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -6.75% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a price-to-book ratio of 0.69.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 16.13%, and 14.01% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.03, with the beta factor poised at -0.11. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Cosmos Holdings

At last check in pre-market trading, shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) were up 28.52% at $0.1122. COSM’s stock closed the last session at $0.09, increasing 5.18% or $0.01. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.078 and $0.097 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 25.06 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 5.95 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 2.11 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -97.90%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 10.51%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -91.76%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -74.91%. The stock has returned -97.41% so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extension—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) stock is found to be 20.48% volatile for the week, while 19.03% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 19.54M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from the 20-day simple moving average is -44.89%, and its distance from the 50-day simple moving average is -67.15% while it has a distance of -93.50% from the 200-day simple moving average.

Canoo

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) shares have gained 9.93% at $1.55 in Wednesday’s premarket session. Canoo Inc.’s stock added 3.68% to finish the last trading session at $1.41. The stock recorded a trading volume of 13.61 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 6.84 million shares. The shares of Canoo Inc. have advanced -3.42% in the last five days; however, they have lost -30.88% over the last month. The stock price has shed -60.83% over the last three months and has lost -81.12 percent so far this year.

Stifel rated the Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) stock a “Buy”. Stifel’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Friday, September 16, 2022. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the GOEV shares. According to ROTH Capital, the stock is “a Buy,”$14. ROTH Capital published its figures in a research note released to investors on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Other experts at H.C. Wainwright have the stock’s price target at $15 price; with their rating of the stock as “a Buy.”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Tuesday, September 07, 2021.

RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is rising on the charts today, up 3.51% to trade at $1.18 at the last check in premarket trading. On Tuesday, shares in RLX Technology Inc. rise 14.00% to close the day at $1.14. The volume of shares traded was 15.35 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 5.62 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.015 and $1.15. The company had an earnings-per-share ratio of 0.27. RLX’s stock has lost -1.72% of its value in the previous five sessions and 8.57% over the past month but has lost -70.77% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $1.2116 is above the 200-day moving average of $2.0320. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 52.50.

EURIZON CAPITAL SA bought a fresh place in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX). The institutional investor bought 2.3 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 7/29/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 9/30/2022, UMB BANK, NA (INVESTMENT MANAGEM sold approximately 778.00 shares of RLX Technology Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 9/30/2022, the institutional investor, NEUMANN ADVISORY HONG KONG LTD. sold 5.4 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) shares were rising 14.71% to trade at $0.39 in pre-market at the last check. MEIP’s stock lost -0.23% to close Tuesday’s session at $0.34. The stock volume remained at 0.41 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.71 million shares within the past 50 days. MEIP shares have fallen by -87.73% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 1.01% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -31.85%, while over the past six months, it has shed -35.85%. Further, the company has a current market of $43.12 million and its outstanding shares stood at 133.12 million.

MEI Pharma Inc. (MEIP) has a 20-day trading average at $0.3755 and the current price is -90.42% off the 52-week high compared with a 6.22% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $0.4498 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.9076. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 6.73%, which increases to 7.48% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 33.82 to suggest the stock is neutral.