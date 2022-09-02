Best Lithium Stocks to Invest in 2022

The Lithium industry is one that many claims are on the verge of a price explosion. With increasing momentum in the shift towards electric vehicles, metal continues to see an increase in demand. Analysts point out that demand will continue to outweigh available supply right through 2030. Electric vehicles (EVs) and laptops rely heavily on lithium batteries for their lightweight, power-dense performances. It is no wonder that lithium prices have more than doubled since 2015 because of the insatiable demand for these products, especially electric vehicles.

Furthermore, many governments have been actively supporting the push toward electric vehicles. This is due to sky-high rocketing oil prices, and the wider trend towards sustainable practices. These conditions have continued to bring the Lithium industry under the spotlight. This, therefore, presents a ripe opportunity for those looking to add a high-growth class of stock to their overall portfolio.

The best lithium stocks, plus the best lithium investing strategies, will enable you to take advantage of the growing interest in this essential commodity. Ultimately, the best lithium stocks for your portfolio are determined by your personal investment objectives. To bring ease for you in making choice for lithium stocks, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best lithium stocks to buy with detailed analysis and stats.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)

On Thursday, shares in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) fell by -7.49% to close the day at $6.67. The volume of shares traded was 1.58 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 1.66 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $6.635 and $7.13. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -10.81. LICY’s stock has lost -12.12% of its value in the previous five sessions and -9.99% over the past month but has lost -33.03% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $6.99 is above the 200-day moving average of $8.11. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 41.36.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the LICY stock, with those at Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “an Equal-weight”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on February 10, 2022. Analysts at Chardan Capital Markets maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $17. Over at Piper Sandler, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, rating the shares “an Overweight.” in a note released on November 12, 2021. The analysts have also given their price target for LICY to $$18.

EnerSys (ENS)

EnerSys (ENS) stock lost -0.08% to close Thursday’s session at $62.32. The stock volume remained at 0.17 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.18 million shares within the past 50 days. ENS shares have fallen by -27.33% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -8.35% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -9.31%, while over the past six months, it has shed -12.55%. Further, the company has a current market of $2.68 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 40.79 million.

O’Connell Shawn M., Pres. Motive Power Global, of EnerSys (ENS), sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in an exchange that took place on Dec 07. The shares were sold at an average price of 78.95 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $200,138. As of the close of the Sale, Pres. Motive Power Global now directly holds 29,879 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $1862059.28. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (FREY) stock subtracted -12.08% to finish the last trading session at $12.52. The stock recorded a trading volume of 4.06 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 1.48 million shares. The shares of FREYR Battery have advanced by -0.63% in the last five days; however, they have gained 16.79% over the last month. The stock price has surged 44.41% over the last three months and has gained 39.27 percent so far this year.

FREYR Battery (FREY) has a 20-day trading average of $11.73 and the current price is -13.06% off the 52-week high compared with a 95.02% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 11.39%, which decreases to 6.76% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 58.68 to suggest the stock is neutral.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The stock of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) lost -4.11% to complete the last trading session at $256.96. The price range of the company’s shares was between $249.58 and $264.27. It traded 1.72 million shares, which was above its daily average of 1.32 million shares over 100 days. ALB’s shares have dropped by -13.10% in the last five days, while they have added 7.27% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 0.61%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.85 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.95.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock in the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Apple Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 31, this organization’s President, Catalysts, sold 17,968 shares at the rate of 230.17, making the entire transaction reach $4,135,624 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,946. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,308 for 239.94, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $0.55 million. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,157 in total.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock closed last session at $19.92, decreasing -9.95% or -$2.2. Shares of the company fluctuated between $18.75 and $21.60 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 7.04 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 4.18 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 2.44 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 18.71%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by-17.65%. For the last six months, the stock has gained a total of 24.34%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 54.54%. The stock has returned -26.98% so far this year.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) stock is found to be 11.25% volatile for the week, while 11.71% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 152.52M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -2.33%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 38.05% while it has a distance of 20.25% from the 200 days simple moving average.