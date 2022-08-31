Top-notch Stock to Watch: Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) shares have increased in value by more than 44% in the last year. This is higher than the industry’s average growth rate during the same time period. A KNSL share cost $261.8 5 in the August 30 trading.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) is unique in that it works in the market of insurance for subtle risks, with a focus on excess and supplemental insurance products (E&S). This insurance is chosen to cover hazards that are not covered by traditional insurance plans.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The firm often produces unique policies with a greater rate of return and a lower loss ratio, allowing it to exceed the industry norm. Kinsale Capital Group’s combined ratio (a measure of insurance company performance) has been at 82% in recent years, while the larger insurance industry’s is at 99%.

It should be noted that the combined ratio is the ratio of overall claims expenses and losses to accepted premiums. A ratio less than 100% indicates that the company’s policies are lucrative; the lower the number, the better.

Kinsale Capital Group’s total revenue has increased at a CAGR of 40% since coming public in 2016, while net income has grown at a CAGR of 33%. KNSL boosted their net written premiums by 47% year on year in 2022. As a consequence, the firm recorded a combined ratio of 77.8%.

Consider that Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) confronts far less fierce competition in its niche E&S sector, whereas the larger insurance industry has been struggling for more than a decade. However, while business continues to face inflationary pressures, demand for E&S policies will remain robust, presenting Kinsale Capital Group with a favourable environment.

KNSL is up 43.30% over the last year and down -1.45% over the previous week in terms of performance. The stock price index is up 7.54% in one month and 19.09% in three months. In the last six months, it has returned 24.69%.